2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup, Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 June 2018 19:06 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off with an opening ceremony gala at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium

Brazilian great Ronaldo and British pop star Robbie Williams will be present at the opening ceremony © AFP

The FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting carnival on the planet, is all set to kick-start on Thursday. As Russia gets dressed to host the much-awaited event, fans from all over the world are set to see their favourite superstars in action. Brazilian great Ronaldo and British pop star Robbie Williams will be present at the opening ceremony. Robbie Williams will sing alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina shortly before Russia face Saudi Arabia in the first match of the FIFA World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

When will the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony be held?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be held on June 14, 2018.

Where will the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony be held?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be held at the Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

How do I watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony live?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony start?

The live telecast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will begin at 6.30 pm IST.

Where can you follow the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony online?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

