2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup: Neymar Gives Philippe Coutinho The Treatment As The Latter Turns 26

Updated: 12 June 2018 16:48 IST

Brazil are going through their paces in Sochi ahead of their Group E engagements.

Brazil play their opening game at the tournament on Sunday against Switzerland © AFP

Brazilian star and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho turned 26 on Tuesday and his teammates had a surprise in store for the playmaker. Neymar and Marcelo are seen pinning the former Liverpool player to the ground and breaking an egg over his head and covering him in flour. Several users shared the video on various social media platforms showing the members of the Selecao having a gala time ahead of the World Cup. Around 5,000 locals had turned out to watch the relaxed session at the Yug-Sport Stadium, next to the Brazilian squad's hotel in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Brazil attracted hordes of fans who gathered around the pitch where the team is practising. They held their first training session on Russian soil ahead of the World Cup.

Those who started the final pre-World Cup warm-up against Austria spent most of Tuesday's session apart from the rest of Tite's squad, while Manchester United-bound midfielder Fred was not involved as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.

The world's most expensive player, Neymar, netted on what was his first start since undergoing surgery on a fractured foot in early March, while Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho scored the other goals against an Austrian side who failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Brazil play their opening game at the tournament on Sunday, when they take on Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don. They will also come up against Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

Topics : Brazil 2018 FIFA World Cup Philippe Coutinho Neymar Marcelo Thiago Silva Football
Highlights
  • Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho turned 26 on Tuesday
  • Neymar, Marcelo pinned Coutinho on the ground and applied cake on him
  • Brazil play their opening game on Sunday against Switzerland
