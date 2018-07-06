 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 06 July 2018 18:22 IST

Zlatko Dalic's side showed in their comprehensive dismantling of Argentina during the group phase that they have no fear of the big names, and there is a strong case to say they are the best team left in their half of the draw.

World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the last round. © AFP

Croatia are targeting the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998 - when they made their debut as an independent nation on football's biggest stage. It is unwise to look too far ahead at an event so full of surprises, but will a Croatian team facing host nation Russia in the last eight ever get a better chance to outdo the heroes of two decades ago? Zlatko Dalic's side showed in their comprehensive dismantling of Argentina during the group phase that they have no fear of the big names, and there is a strong case to say they are the best team left in their half of the draw. England might disagree, and the two countries could yet meet in the semi-finals. However, while Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the last round, they have come to Sochi full of confidence.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final will take place on July 7, 2018.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match will be played at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Croatia Quarter-Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Highlights
  • It is unwise to look too far ahead at an event so full of surprises
  • Croatia will face host nation Russia in the last eight
  • Croatia have come to Sochi full of confidence
