The Neymar Challenge: This Hilarious Copycat Trend Is Breaking The Internet

Neymar's legacy as one of the most skillful players in the world is in danger of being overshadowed by some of his theatrics during the FIFA World Cup 2018 that has got fans talking from around the world. There is little doubt that with the ball at his feet, the Brazilian star is capable of producing magical moments that few can ever even dream of pulling off. However, the 26-year-old has also been guilty on numerous occasions of play-acting and some of his over-the-top antics in Russia have now become the source of a hilarious copycat trend that is breaking the internet.