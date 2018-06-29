 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Watch: Michy Batshuayi's Embarrassing Gaffe After Belgium Goal Has Fans In Stitches

Updated: 29 June 2018 15:36 IST

Right after the goal, Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi was seen in the England goal mouth booting the ball in celebration.

Michy Batshuayi suffered an embarrassing gaffe seconds after Belgium's goal vs England. © AFP

Belgium eked out a 1-0 win over England to finish top of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G. Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal of the match to hand England their first defeat of World Cup 2018. However, there was an incident just after the Januzaj goal that had fans on social media platform Twitter going bananas. Januzaj scored with a sweetly-struck left-foot shot that gave England goalie Jordan Pickford no chance. Right after the goal, Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi was seen in the England goal mouth booting the ball in celebration. Unfortunately for the Chelsea forward, the ball rebounded off the post with some force and straight back at his face.

Fans on Twitter had a great time at the expense of Batshuayi.

The Chelsea striker was even trolled by his Belgian teammate Alex Witsel.

However, to the credit of Batshuayi, he reacted hilariously to the incident and saw the funny side to his embarrassing gaffe.

Belgium's win over England means that the Red Devils go into the Round of 16 as Group G winners. They will face Japan for a place in the quarterfinals and having rested most of their stars in the England game, Belgium will be in buoyant mood ahead of the clash.

Japan are the last Asian representatives left in the Russia World Cup and reached the last 16 in somewhat fortuitous circumstances. Japan lost to Poland 0-1 in their final Group H match but progressed to the knockouts by having a better disciplinary record than Senegal.

Colombia's 1-0 win over Senegal meant the South American team topped Group H ahead of Japan, and will now face England in the Round of 16.

Comments
Topics : Belgium England Michy Batshuayi Adnan Januzaj 2018 FIFA World Cup England vs Belgium, Match 48 Football
