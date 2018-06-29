Danger Looms For Big Stars As Bookings, Suspensions Influence World Cup 2018

With group stages of the FIFA World Cup done and dusted, the focus now shifts to the knockout phase, beginning with the Round of 16. The teams can now plan their strategies and routes towards the elusive final on July 15. With the last 16 ahead, suspensions of the players will be play a major role in the forthcoming matches. According to the tournament rules, players will be suspended for one game if they are shown two yellow cards before the quarterfinal stages, with bookings being wiped clear after the quarterfinals, although if a player is shown a second booking, he would be suspended from the semi-finals, reported Xinhua news agency.



Although that means nobody will go into the semifinal facing the heartbreak of a booking that would deny them a final appearance, it also means that some big-name players are at risk of missing the quarterfinals or the last four, while some teams could find themselves without a host of stars if they progress.



Lionel Messi may yet come to regret that yellow card he was shown for time-wasting in the closing minutes against Nigeria as a yellow card against France in the last 16 would see him miss out on a possible quarterfinal against Portugal if both sides progress.



Cristiano Ronaldo is in the same situation as Messi after being booked for using an elbow against an Iranian defender and he isn't the only Portuguese player who needs to be careful against Uruguay on Saturday. Five of his teammates have also been booked.



The key Brazilian trio of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Casemiro are also a booking away from a suspension and will have to tread carefully when they face Mexico in Samara on July 2.