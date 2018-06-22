World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Belgium will "go for the throat" to kill off their World Cup tie against Tunisia early, defender Thomas Meunier promised Thursday, as they hope to pile pressure on England in the race for supremacy in Group G. Belgium lead the group after a 3-0 win over Panama in their opening match, but only on goal difference after England downed Tunisia 2-1. A strong result over Tunisia would up the ante on England to respond in kind against Panama a day later, setting up a blockbuster clash between the European sides in Kaliningrad on June 28 to top the standings. Meunier was reluctant to look too far ahead at the England game, saying Belgium's top priority was ensuring they advance to the last 16 with a win over Tunisia in Moscow on Saturday. He said Belgium, ranked third in the world after only Germany and Brazil, wanted to impose themselves early against Tunisia, ranked 21.