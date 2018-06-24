 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, England vs Panama Live Football Score: England Eye Second Win Against Shaky Panama

Updated: 24 June 2018 15:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 : Live Football Match Score England vs Panama: Racking up goals against Panama could be crucial if England are to top Group G.

World Cup 2018, England vs Panama Live Football Score: England Eye Second Win Against Shaky Panama
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Match between England and Panama will be held at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. © AFP

Handed a winning start for the first time in a major tournament for 12 years by captain Harry Kane's injury-time winner against Tunisia, England can look forward to Sunday's meeting with Panama with a rare sense of World Cup calm. A two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane banished any remaining doubts over his ability to perform on the biggest stage for his country with the first double by an English player at the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990. But Kane's heroics in Volgograd papered over the cracks of his team-mates' failure to find the net with a host of simple first-half chances. Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard were particularly culpable and while Kane saved an inquest into England's profligacy and ponderous second-half performance, Sterling's place against Panama may now be in jeopardy. (LIVE SCORECARD: England vs Panama)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, England vs Panama, Group G match, straight from Nizhny Novgorod Stadium,Nizhny Novgorod
 

The first media storm of a hitherto relaxed campaign for the Three Lions was brewing on Friday after Gareth Southgate's planned team was inadvertently revealed when assistant manager Steve Holland's notes were photographed at training on Thursday. According to the notes, Marcus Rashford will replace Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek stepping in for Dele Alli, who suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia.

Southgate criticised the media for giving England's opponents an upper hand. "If we were to give the opposition the opportunity of having our team it's a disadvantage to us," said Southgate. "So of course our media has to decide if they want to help the team or not." In contrast to his 23-goal season at club level for Premier League champions Manchester City, Sterling now hasn't scored in his last 21 internationals.

However, Rashford refuted suggestions England are too dependent on Kane for goals. "I don't think that's happening in this group," said the Manchester United striker, who admitted to being an admirer of Kane's ability to be in the right place at the right time. He gets himself in great positons. If we can find him, we will, and, more often than not, he's going to score."

Comments
Topics : Football England Panama Harry Kane 2018 FIFA World Cup England vs Panama, Match 30 Football Live Score Live Blogs Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama Live Football Score: England Eye Second Win Against Shaky Panama
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama Live Football Score: England Eye Second Win Against Shaky Panama
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: England Seek Trusty Lieutenants To Captain Harry Kane
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: England Seek Trusty Lieutenants To Captain Harry Kane
Lewis Hamilton Admits FIFA World Cup May Distract Him At French Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton Admits FIFA World Cup May Distract Him At French Grand Prix
World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts World Cup Finalists In Russia
World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts World Cup Finalists In Russia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.