World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia Live Football Score: Belgium Look To Secure Last 16 Berth

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez started with the same team which beat Panama for Saturday's World Cup group match against Tunisia in Moscow. Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is looking to add to the two goals he scored in their opening 3-0 rout of Panama for the clash at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Belgium and England clash next Thursday in their final Group G match in Kaliningrad in a contest likely to decide the pool winner. Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul swapped his goalkeeper with Farouk Mustapha taking over from Mouez Hassen, who played in the opening 2-1 defeat to England, failing to stop Harry Kane scoring the late winner for the Three Lions. In the only other change, Troyes midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaced Naim Sliti in the middle of the park for Tunisia. ( LIVE SCORE: Belgium vs Tunisia )

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Belgium vs Tunisia at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

17:24 IST: National anthems! A huge roar goes out from the Belgium supporters as their national anthem is been sung, we are minutes away from the kick-off. Expect this to be a high scoring drama!

17:17 IST: Roberto Martinez has opted to go with an unchanged setting, he is going with a similar 3-4-2-1 line-up that he used in the last match. Meanwhile, Tunisia has made one change Khaoui replaces Sliti in the playing eleven.

17:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group G fixture between Belgium and Tunisia.

History favours the Belgians. They are yet to lose to African opposition at a World Cup, while Tunisia have never beaten a European side at a finals. The experienced Oussama Haddadi is set to replace Ali Maaloul at left-back in the Tunisian defence and Martinez saw plenty of danger for his team in the north Africans' opening 2-1 defeat to England.

Belgium, ranked third in the world, reached the quarter-finals of Brazil 2014 and are aiming to match their previous best of reaching the semi-finals at Mexico 1986.

However, Tunisia will not make life easy for Belgium as they seek to provide a bright spot in a poor World Cup for African sides, with Egypt and Morocco already out.