2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama Live Football Score: Belgium's Golden Generation Look To Make Mark vs Panama

Updated: 18 June 2018 20:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score Belgium vs Panama: Belgium sit third in the FIFA rankings and boast what is frequently labelled a golden generation featuring the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama Live Football Score: Belgium
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Belgium will hope to win their first match of the tournament © AFP

Dedryck Boyata starts in Belgium's defence as Roberto Martinez's gifted side begin their World Cup campaign against outsiders Panama in Sochi today. Boyata, of Celtic, profits from the absences of Thomas Vermaelen and Vincent Kompany to play in a central defensive three in a Belgian team skippered by Eden Hazard for this Group G encounter. Kevin De Bruyne lines up in midfield with Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens in the Red Devils' attack. Panama's line-up at the Fisht Stadium is as confirmed by coach Hernan Dario Gomez on the eve of the game as they make their World Cup bow. Roman Torres, whose goal against Costa Rica in qualifying secured Panama a place in Russia, captains the side from central defence.(Live Score: Belgium vs Panama)

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco; Eden Hazard (capt); Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

Panama XI: Jaime Penedo; Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Roman Torres (capt), Eric Davis; Gabriel Gomez; Edgar Joel Barcenas, Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Blas Perez

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Belgium vs Panama, straight from Fisht Stadium

20:06 IST: Fun fact -- Kompany is replaced by Boyata, who is one of his best friends. They both grew up in Brussels and spent almost six years together at Manchester City.

20:05 IST: The FIFA World Cup debutants, Panama, are here

20:00 IST: The Red Devils have arrived

19:40 IST: So, Group F after one round of fixtures

19:35 IST: Here is the starting XI for Belgium and Panama

19:33 IST: Meanwhile, in Sochi

19:31 IST: In the earlier match of the day, Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Belgium and Panama straight from Fisht Stadium

All going to plan for these sides, first place will be up for grabs. Then there are Martinez's past links to the Premier League and the presence of Thierry Henry and Englishman Graeme Jones on his coaching staff. The majority of his squad either play or have played in England, but for now, Martinez is only thinking about Panama.

Topics : Belgium Panama 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Belgium vs Panama, Match 13 FIFA Live Blogs
