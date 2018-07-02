World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan Live Score: Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku Key For Belgium Against Shinji Kagawa Starred Japan

With their "Golden Generation" of players, Belgium have emerged as the dark horses of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. The Red Devils would like to continue their fine run of form when they lock horns with Japan in their Round of 16 encounter at the Rostov Arena on Monday. However, Dries Mertens has warned Belgium against the perils of complacency with one eye on a possible quarter-final showdown with Brazil. Roberto Martinez's side defeated England 1-0 in their last outing to top Group G, earning what on paper should be a straightforward last 16 assignment against Japan. But Mertens says the Red Devils are wary of a possible repeat of their Euro 2016 quarter-final, when they crashed to a 3-1 defeat to Wales despite being favoured to progress. (LIVE SCORES: Belgium vs Japan)

22:10 IST: The playing XI between Belgium and Japan have been announced.

21:40 IST: The last time Belgium met Japan was in in 2002 group stages, where both nations shared spoils after a 2-2 draw.

21:35 IST: The Belgium fans looks all thrilled and set for the tense, knock-out clash.

21:32 IST: In the double-header today, we already saw Brazil through to the quarter-finals after they blanked Mexico 2-0 in the previous match.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Round of 16 clash between Belgium and Japan.

After making nine changes for last Thursday's win over England, Martinez is expected to revert to the line-up which impressed in one-sided wins over Panama and Tunisia. With nine goals so far in Russia, Belgium are the World Cup's top-scoring team.

Striker Romelu Lukaku has claimed four with two against both Tunisia and Panama in the group stages. The Manchester United star is set to face Japan after missing the win over England with an ankle knock. Martinez has all his players fit as Belgium hope to improve their best performance at a World Cup finals, 32 years after reaching the semi-finals of Mexico 1986.

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, 32, who played for 76 minutes against England, has proven he is over the thigh injury he suffered last month. Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany, also 32, who replaced Vermaelen late on against the Three Lions, could force his way into the starting side after shaking off a groin injury.