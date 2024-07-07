Playing in just his second T20I for India, young opening batter Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden century in the second match of a five-game series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. After completing his half-century in 33 balls, Abhishek took just 13 more deliveries to reach triple figures. He smashed seven fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 212, but got out on the very next ball after completing his century. Abhishek, who was dismissed for a duck on his debut, became the fastest Indian batter, in terms of innings, to score a century for India in T20I cricket.

Abhishek also surpassed the tally of most sixes by an Indian in T20s this year (47), going past Rohit Sharma's tally of 46.

This came after India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat.

"Going to bat first, same wicket like yesterday. The best opportunity for us to bat. Looks dry, it's a nice sunny day. Need to improve our batting, Sudharsan comes in for Khaleel," Gill said after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza that the wicket would get better in the evening so if he had won the toss, he would have elected to bowl first only.

"Looks like a summer wicket, the pitch will get better. We wanted to bowl first anyway. The changing room is relaxed and happy. Taking one game at a time, we are here for a reason, will try to get our job done. Blessing has been good, Chatara delivers for us. He has come right more often than not for the team," Raza said.

Zimbabwe lead the series 1-0 after registering a shock victory in the series opener on Saturday.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.