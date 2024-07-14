India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 5th T20I: India will be squaring off against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday in Harare. Shubman Gill and co have gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. In the 4th T20I, India registered a big 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Opting to field, India restricted Zimbabwe to 152/7. Later, they chased down the target without losing any wicket. Apart from the win, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill posted India's second-highest partnership in T20Is during a run-chase. Chasing 152, Jaiswal and Gill smashed Zimbabwe took India across the line with 28 balls to spare.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match will take place on Sunday, July 14.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match will be streamed live on Sony Liv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)