India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India will be squaring off against Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday in Harare. After facing a humiliating defeat in the first game, Shubman Gill and co bounced back in the second match and registered a stunning 100-run victory. The series is currently levelled 1-1 and Team India will look to take a lead. This match will also be a crucial one as the T20 World Cup winners Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson have also joined India's squad.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, July 10.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

