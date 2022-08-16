The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced that Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced "injured" Washington Sundar for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning August 18 in Harare. "Washington Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour," stated an official media release issued by the board on Tuesday.

India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 2022.

Earlier, it was announced that Shikhar Dhawan would be leading India for the series against Zimbabwe, but KL Rahul was deemed fit, and now the right-handed batter would be leading the side.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal are all rested for the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Team India had departed for Zimbabwe on Saturday. The official Twitter handle of BCCI also shared pictures of the team leaving for Zimbabwe.

Recently, Dhawan had led India to 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies. Dhawan had formed a formidable opening partnership with Shubman Gill.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe had defeated Bangladesh in both the ODI and T20I series.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.