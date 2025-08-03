A stunning battle between CM Punk and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship marked the end of the first day of the WWE SummerSlam 2025. Punk thought he had won the title after defeating the reigning champion Gunther, but this is when the biggest twist in the tale was witnessed. Seth Rollins cashed his Money In The Bank contract to battle CM Punk when the latter was done and dusted. Punk was beaten by Rollins, who was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion. In some other high-profile battles, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, making Paul Heyman regret his decision to betray the Tribal Chief a few weeks ago.

WWE SummerSlam Day 1 Results in Full:

Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) by pinfall

Roman Reigns truly made his former associate Paul Heyman pay for turning his back on him. It was Reigns' tag-team partner Jey Uso who pinned Bronson Reed after a high-flying splash following a match filled with intense action. The highly-profile clash saw Reigns taking significant punishment and Breakker was speared through the barricade.

ROMAN REIGNS WITH AN INSANE DIVE TO THE OUTSIDE#SummerSlam





WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeat The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) by pinfall

The event saw new Women's Tag Team Champions being crowned after Alexa Bliss pinned Roxanne Perez after hitting the Sister Abigail move. Bliss also accidentally hit on Flair, a move that caused some tension, but pleasantly ended with a hug. This victory crowned Flair and Bliss the title.

Singles Match: Sami Zayn defeat Karrion Kross by pinfall

In what can be categorised as a highly competitive match, where Zayn initially controlled the pace with shoulder thrusts, but Kross fought back aggressively to assert his supremacy for a phase of the game. Zayn, however, made a fine comeback to beat Kross later in the match. The victory even forced a dramatic ending to the storyline, with Kross admitting that he was wrong about Zayn.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) defeat Jade Cargill by pinfall

Stratton retained her title, thanks to the Prettiest Moonsault Ever move, after countering Cargill's Jaded attempt from the middle turnbuckle. The match tilted in both competitors' sides over different intervals. While Cargill dominated early, Stratton's resilience and strategic moves eventually saw her emerge triumphant.

Tag Team Match: Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul defeat Randy Orton & Jelly Roll by pinfall

McIntyre and Paul used their expriences, with Jelly Roll becoming theri obvious target due to his inexperience. Paul delivered a titanium fist shot after Jelly Roll checked on Orton, who was taken out by a Claymore kick. The match was an intriguing one as Jelly Roll made his debut. While Orton tried his best to turn the match in his team's favour, the heels eventually prevailed.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk: CM Punk defeat Gunther by pinfall to win the World Heavyweight Championship

THE RUSE OF THE CENTURY!





Punk regained the World Heavyweight Championship title after delivering two Go To Sleep (GTS) moves, ending Gunther's incredible run with the title. However, an incredible drama unfolded just as Punk defeated Gunther, as Seth Rollins decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, revealing his injury was a ruse, and defeated Punk with a Stomp. Punk's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion, hence, lasted only a few minutes, with Rollins taking the title home in a dramatic fashion.