WWE Royal Rumble 2026 LIVE Streaming: The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is set to combine excitement and unpredictability, with the winner of each 30-member men's and women's Rumble earning the right to challenge for a championship at WrestleMania 42 in April. AJ Styles will feature in a high-profile showdown against Gunther, who enters the match having 'forced' the retirement of the legendary John Cena. Sami Zayn, on the other hand, is set to take on Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will take place on Sunday, February 1 (IST).

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 be held?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will be held at the KAFD Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 start?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the WWE Royal Rumble 2026?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the WWE Royal Rumble 2026?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will be live streamed on the Netflix app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)