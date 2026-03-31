WWE Raw Results, March 30: IShowSpeed Twist In Logan Paul vs LA Knight Fight
WWE Raw, Results March 30: Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden featured a dramatic twist with YouTuber IShowSpeed attacking LA Knight, intensifying the Logan Paul vs LA Knight rivalry ahead of WrestleMania 42.
The road to WrestleMania 42 produced another dramatic turn of events at Madison Square Garden in this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode delivered a night of nostalgia, brutal brawls, and a massive twist involving YouTube streamer IShowSpeed. With heavy hitters like Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in the building, the final pieces of the puzzle for in the WrestleMania 42 story seem to be falling into place. The rivalry between Logan Paul and LA Knight reached a fever pitch at MSG, but it was the unexpected arrival of IShowSpeed that stole the headlines.
The IShowSpeed Interference
As the tension boiled over between the two rivals -- Logan Paul and LA Knight, IShowSpeed's interference came as an unexpected twist, leaving even the most ardent WWE fans baffled. The YouTuber hit LA Knight with a brass knuckle, ensuring that their fight at WrestleMania will be one of the most talked-about spectacles on the card.
Logan Paul's Mom just handed him brass knuckles @ishowspeedsui | @RealLAKnight | @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/RTOJ9QS1xM— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026
CM Punk Sends Crystal Clear Message
The evening's final segment saw a chaotic confrontation involving the biggest names in the industry. In a visual that will be replayed for years, CM Punk asserted his dominance by powerbombing Roman Reigns through a table. The statement was clear: Punk is not just back, he is keen to dismantle the Tribal Chief's legacy.
Triple H Restrains The Beasts
Fans held their breath as Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi finally stood face-to-face. A physical altercation seemed inevitable until Triple H personally intervened, keeping the two titans apart. The restraint, however, has made the wait for WrestleMania 42 even more difficult.
WWE Raw Results, March 30, Other Results:
New York City Street Fight: The Vision defeated The Usos in a grueling, high-stakes opener.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Unstoppable Forces ended in a Disqualification, with no title change.
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta defeated Kofi Kingston to secure the title in a massive upset.
Singles Match: Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky, showcasing a dominant display of power.
WrestleMania 42 Matches Confirmed:
- Gunther vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Multi-man Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles