The road to WrestleMania 42 produced another dramatic turn of events at Madison Square Garden in this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode delivered a night of nostalgia, brutal brawls, and a massive twist involving YouTube streamer IShowSpeed. With heavy hitters like Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in the building, the final pieces of the puzzle for in the WrestleMania 42 story seem to be falling into place. The rivalry between Logan Paul and LA Knight reached a fever pitch at MSG, but it was the unexpected arrival of IShowSpeed that stole the headlines.

The IShowSpeed Interference

As the tension boiled over between the two rivals -- Logan Paul and LA Knight, IShowSpeed's interference came as an unexpected twist, leaving even the most ardent WWE fans baffled. The YouTuber hit LA Knight with a brass knuckle, ensuring that their fight at WrestleMania will be one of the most talked-about spectacles on the card.

CM Punk Sends Crystal Clear Message

The evening's final segment saw a chaotic confrontation involving the biggest names in the industry. In a visual that will be replayed for years, CM Punk asserted his dominance by powerbombing Roman Reigns through a table. The statement was clear: Punk is not just back, he is keen to dismantle the Tribal Chief's legacy.

Triple H Restrains The Beasts

Fans held their breath as Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi finally stood face-to-face. A physical altercation seemed inevitable until Triple H personally intervened, keeping the two titans apart. The restraint, however, has made the wait for WrestleMania 42 even more difficult.

WWE Raw Results, March 30, Other Results:

New York City Street Fight: The Vision defeated The Usos in a grueling, high-stakes opener.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Unstoppable Forces ended in a Disqualification, with no title change.

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta defeated Kofi Kingston to secure the title in a massive upset.

Singles Match: Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky, showcasing a dominant display of power.

WrestleMania 42 Matches Confirmed:

- Gunther vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

- Multi-man Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles