WWE is not slowing down after Clash in Italy. Just one day after a huge Tribal Combat showdown, Monday Night Raw is back with another packed episode from Turin, Italy. While most fans are used to watching Raw in the evening, today's show comes with a different schedule, meaning viewers may need to adjust their plans before tuning in. A lot of attention is already on Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu following their battle on Sunday. But that's not the only thing happening on Raw.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are officially getting underway, and several big WWE names are expected to appear throughout the show. With Night of Champions now on the horizon, today's episode could start shaping some major storylines for the weeks ahead.

WWE Raw start time, venue, and streaming details

If you're planning to watch WWE Raw today, make sure you don't miss the earlier-than-usual start time. The show will air live from Italy and will be available exclusively on Netflix.

When does WWE Raw start?

Start Time: 2 PM EST

2 PM EST West Coast Time: 11 AM PST

Where is WWE Raw taking place?

Venue: Inalpi Arena

Inalpi Arena City: Turin, Italy

How can you watch WWE Raw live?

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Jacob Fatu must address Roman Reigns after Tribal Combat loss

One of the biggest moments expected on Raw involves Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns.

The two members of the Anoaʻi family collided in Tribal Combat at Clash in Italy, with Reigns successfully defending his position at the top of the family hierarchy. Fatu entered the match looking to capture both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Ula Fala, but came up short.

Because of that result, Jacob Fatu is now expected to acknowledge Roman Reigns live on Raw.

However, even though Reigns remains firmly in control, things may not be completely settled within the family. Solo Sikoa was watching the action closely during Tribal Combat, and his next move could become something to watch as WWE heads toward Night of Champions.

King and Queen of the Ring tournaments officially begin

Another major focus of today's show is the start of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Solo Sikoa will be part of a first-round Fatal 4-Way match alongside Penta, Oba Femi, and Carmelo Hayes. The winner advances to the semifinals as the tournament begins its journey toward Night of Champions in Riyadh on June 27.

The tournament winner will eventually earn the opportunity to challenge a world champion of their choice at SummerSlam.

On the women's side, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has already entered herself into the Queen of the Ring tournament. Morgan will compete against Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green in a first-round match, although WWE has not yet announced when that match will take place.

Other stars expected on WWE Raw today

Besides the tournament matches and Bloodline drama, several notable names are advertised for today's show.

Seth Rollins is expected to appear, along with The Usos. Fans can also expect to see the newly crowned Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca.

With Night of Champions getting closer, more matches and segments could still be announced before Raw goes live.