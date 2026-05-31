Kurt Angle's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $5 million by Celebrity Net Worth, a figure that reflects both the wealth he accumulated across two decades in professional wrestling and the financial cost of a career that took an enormous physical toll. He made $1 million in his debut WWE year alone by his own account, earned $2.5 million annually at the peak of his run, and left the sport in 2019 having won more world championships than almost anyone in the history of the business.

The Career That Built the Fortune

Born on December 9, 1968, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Angle grew up in Mount Lebanon Township and attended Mount Lebanon High School, where he wrestled from an early age. He competed at Clarion University, winning two NCAA Division I national championships and earning three All-American selections. In 1996, he won the Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Atlanta Games, competing through a broken neck that required surgery after the tournament. That medal became the foundation of everything that followed.

WWE signed him in 1998 and he debuted on television in 1999. He won the WWE Championship in his first year on the main roster, one of the fastest rises to the top of the card in the company's history. By early 2006, before he had even completed his eighth year with the company, Angle had won six world titles in WWE, including the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. He headlined WrestleMania in 2006 against Rey Mysterio and had career-defining feuds with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero and Brock Lesnar.

What He Earned and Where He Stands Now

At his WWE peak, Angle was earning approximately $2.5 million per year. His biggest single match payday was SummerSlam 2000, where he earned $75,000 for his match involving Triple H and The Rock. Merchandise royalties across his career added between $30,000 and $40,000 total by his own estimate, a relatively modest number given his profile.

He returned to WWE in 2017 as Raw General Manager and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that same year. He had been under a WWE Legends contract that expired in early 2024, and is no longer under any formal arrangement with the company. Outside wrestling, acting roles in Chains, End Game and Dylan Dog: Dead of Night added modest income, and endorsements with Project 1 Nutrition and other brands have continued since retirement.