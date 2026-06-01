Oba Femi keeps his personal life locked down. No relationship posts, no mentions of family, no behind-the-scenes glimpses into who he is outside the ring. So when he arrived at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 17, 2026, during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, hand in hand with a woman in a gold gown, the internet did what the internet does. It went looking. Femi said nothing at the time. The mystery lasted six days. Then Briell Brielle posted a birthday tribute on Instagram, shared a compilation of photos and videos of the two of them together, tagged him directly, and captioned it: "Happy Birthday to my favorite human. My favorite gym partner and person to JINX. We've grown so much love. Love life with you today and everyday afterwards. Wish my man a Happy Birthdayyyy." Femi responded in the comments: "Aye that's me!" The question was answered.

Who Briell Brielle Is

Briell Brielle is an American fitness and lifestyle influencer based in the United States. She currently has close to 17,000 followers on Instagram, a modest number given the attention the Hall of Fame appearance brought her way. Her content centres on fitness, gym training and lifestyle, which fits with how she and Femi first connected. The birthday caption describing him as her favourite gym partner suggests their relationship began in a training environment before it became public.

Beyond her social media presence, Briell Brielle has kept the details of her background private. There is no confirmed information about her age, where she grew up, or her professional life outside of her influencer work. What is clear from her posts is that the relationship has been building for some time before it went public, with the compilation she shared including photos from what appeared to be multiple settings across different periods.

The Moment That Made Her Famous

The Hall of Fame red carpet on April 17 was the first time she had appeared publicly alongside Femi, and the contrast with his usual approach to privacy made it significant. Femi had been dominating WWE programming since his main roster call-up in January 2026, including a victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 Night Two that served as Lesnar's retirement match. He had become one of the most talked-about new stars in the company almost overnight.

Choosing to bring Brielle to the Hall of Fame, the most high-profile social event of WrestleMania week, was a deliberate step toward making the relationship public even if he stopped short of announcing it himself. Her Instagram post did the rest.