WWE Clash in Italy 2026 turned out to be the most entertaining premium live event of the year. WWE brought several top superstars to Italy for a night filled with big matches, emotional moments and shocking twists in major storyline development. The crowd remained energetic from beginning to end as every match was a blockbuster in itself. The show featured appearances from some of WWE's biggest names, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Brock Lesnar and many more. Several rivalries moved forward in a big way, while new tensions also started building for future events. With SummerSlam getting closer, Clash in Italy felt like an important show that could shape WWE's direction over the next few months.

Biggest highlights from WWE Clash In Italy 2026

One of the biggest highlights of the night was Gunther's shocking defeat. Many fans expected The Ring General to continue his dominant run, but the result completely changed the mood inside the arena. The match was physical and intense from start to finish, and the crowd reacted loudly when Gunther finally suffered a huge loss.

Another major highlight came during Roman Reigns' appearance. The Tribal Chief once again proved why he remains one of WWE's biggest attractions with his strong presence and intense confrontations. Cody Rhodes also received one of the loudest reactions of the night after another impressive performance. Brock Lesnar's name was mentioned during one of the most heated moments, which also created huge excitement among fans and teased the possibility of a future feud.

Key moments and biggest surprises

Several unforgettable surprises that made the event more exciting for fans. One of the loudest reactions of the night came after a shocking confrontation, which teased massive future rivalries ahead of SummerSlam. The atmosphere inside the arena became even crazier after unexpected moments involving Roman Reigns and references to Brock Lesnar started getting fans talking online.

The multiples F5s from Brock Lesnar were the replies to the oba femi that Brock Lesnar is still the greatest superstar. Some superstars managed to prove themselves on a major stage, while others suffered setbacks that could completely change their future in WWE. From shocking results to electrifying moments, Clash in Italy successfully delivered the kind of entertainment WWE fans were hoping for.