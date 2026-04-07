The Monday Night Raw episode on 6 April 2026 took fans' excitement for WrestleMania 42 to another level after chaos erupted during the contract signing involving Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. What was supposed to be a formal signing quickly descended into a full-scale brawl, forcing security officials to intervene and separate the two superstars. Overall, the episode delivered a night of verbal warfare, shocking returns, and physical destruction.

CM Punk Drops a "Biblical" Pipebomb

The drama-filled night escalated when World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk sat in the centre of the ring and delivered what many are calling a "biblical" pipebomb directed at Roman Reigns. Punk didn't hold back, mocking Reigns' absence and labelling him a "buck-tooth nepobaby who ate dog food for a weird old man."

His verbal assault didn't stop there. Punk turned his attention to Pat McAfee's recent comments regarding WrestleMania ticket prices. In a rare moment that felt more real than scripted, Punk demanded that TKO "lower the WrestleMania prices," much to the delight of the Houston crowd.

FULL SEGMENT:



CM Punk DROPS an incendiary PIPEBOMB at Roman Reigns, Vince, TKO, The Rock, Pat "MAGAfee" and ticket prices on Raw pic.twitter.com/quLW6nnPfA — Teffo (@Teffo_01) April 7, 2026

Finn Balor Teases The Demon

The scheduled bout between Finn Balor and his former protégé JD McDonagh never officially began. Before the bell could ring, Dominik Mysterio ambushed Balor, leading to a brutal beatdown. Amidst the chaos, Balor dropped a cryptic hint that has the WWE Universe buzzing-he teased the return of "The Demon" for WrestleMania, suggesting that Mysterio and McDonagh may have awakened a side of him not seen in years.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi Tear the House Down

The night concluded with the contract signing for the grand clash between "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar and powerhouse Oba Femi. The formalities were short-lived as the segment quickly devolved into a massive pull-apart brawl. Security and officials struggled to contain the two juggernauts as they traded heavy blows, leaving the arena in a state of total carnage as Raw went off the air.

Off-air footage of Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi after WWE Raw tonight pic.twitter.com/JkNmoTSRBk — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 7, 2026

Other WWE Raw Match Results:

- Austin Theory defeated LA Knight

- Bayley defeated Lash Legend

- Je'von Evans, Dragon Lee and Penta defeated Los Americanos

- Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated B-Fab and Michin

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