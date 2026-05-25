Things are looking pretty chaotic heading into this week's episode of WWE Raw, and honestly, Adam Pearce probably already regrets opening his phone. With WWE Clash in Italy now just days away, the red brand is stacking up some huge moments for the May 25 show in Columbus, Ohio. Between contract signings, surprise returns, and growing tension around multiple rivalries, this episode feels less like a normal Raw and more like the final warning before things explode at the premium live event.

One of the biggest names fans are waiting to hear from is Oba Femi after last week's shocking attack from Brock Lesnar. A lot of people believed Lesnar was done after losing to Femi at WrestleMania 42, but that clearly wasn't the case. Now, WWE wants both men to make things official for Clash in Italy. On top of that, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are finally set to come face-to-face again for a Tribal Combat contract signing, which already sounds like it could end in complete madness before anybody even touches a pen.

Oba Femi set to address Brock Lesnar attack on WWE Raw

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Oba Femi will appear live when Raw opens this week. Fans have been waiting to hear from “The Ruler” ever since Brock Lesnar blindsided him on last week's show.

The big focus now is the contract prepared by Paul Heyman for their Clash in Italy showdown. WWE expects Femi to officially sign the agreement, but with Lesnar involved, nothing really feels guaranteed anymore. Considering how personal things already got after the sneak attack, there's a real chance the segment turns physical fast.

A lot of fans online are also curious about whether Brock Lesnar himself will appear on the show or not. WWE hasn't officially confirmed it yet, but after last week's ending, people are definitely expecting more chaos.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu finally meet face-to-face on Raw

Another huge segment planned for Raw is the Tribal Combat contract signing between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. WWE has been teasing this confrontation for days, and fans already know these two are not walking into the ring peacefully.

Roman Reigns has never lost a Tribal Combat match before, but Jacob Fatu has been acting completely unpredictable lately. That's what makes this segment feel dangerous. Even before Clash in Italy officially begins, Raw might already see things spiral out of control between both sides.

The atmosphere around this rivalry has changed a lot over the past few weeks. What started as tension inside the Bloodline story now feels personal, emotional, and honestly kinda unhinged.

New women's tag team match officially added to WWE Raw

WWE has also confirmed a women's tag team match featuring Bayley and Lyra Valkyria against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez from Judgment Day.

The match comes after last week's chaotic situation involving Paige and Brie Bella, where Bayley and Lyra stepped in to help during a post-match attack. Now, the situation has quickly turned into a proper tag match with possible championship implications later on.

At the same time, Becky Lynch is expected to appear after being forced into a Women's Intercontinental Championship defense against Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy. Adam Pearce already hinted he's preparing for a difficult night dealing with “The Man.”

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Stephanie Vaquer are also advertised for the show, though WWE hasn't revealed what exactly they'll be doing on Raw yet.

How to Watch WWE Raw Live?

WWE Raw will stream live on Netflix, which is now the official streaming home for the red brand. Fans attending the show live can head to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, while viewers at home can watch everything unfold directly through Netflix.

With Clash in Italy getting closer, this episode honestly feels packed with the kind of tension where literally anything can happen before the night ends.

When Will WWE Raw Start?

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT (Monday)

Canada: 8 PM ET (Monday)

United Kingdom: 1 AM BST (Tuesday)

India: 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Australia: 10 AM AEST (Tuesday)

Japan: 9 AM JST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM AST (Tuesday)