CM Punk might be away from WWE television right now, but fans are still talking about him nonstop after a new gym video started making rounds online. The former World Heavyweight Champion recently appeared in fan-shot footage while training during his break from WWE programming, and honestly, people could barely recognize him at first. The reason? Punk looked seriously jacked.

The viral clip quickly spread across wrestling social media after a fan shared that they randomly noticed Punk training at the same gym. According to the fan, they didn't even realize it was the WWE star initially because of how muscular and ripped he looked compared to his recent TV appearances. Soon after, an X user reposted the TikTok clip, and wrestling fans instantly started reacting to Punk's physique transformation during his current hiatus.

CM Punk's new look during WWE break gets internet attention

The gym clip became a huge talking point mostly because fans were shocked at how different CM Punk looked physically. In the footage, The Second City Saint appeared noticeably more muscular while training during his time away from WWE TV.

CM Punk has been absent from WWE ever since WrestleMania 42, where he faced Roman Reigns in a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Even though Punk delivered a strong performance in the high-profile bout, he ultimately failed to win the title. Since that match, he hasn't appeared on WWE's weekly shows, which has left fans constantly wondering when he'll return.

A lot of people online started speculating whether Punk could be preparing for another major run once he returns. Others simply joked that the former champion looked “built different” during his break from wrestling. Either way, the short TikTok video managed to create major buzz despite showing only a brief moment from the gym.

Brie Bella recently shared a wholesome backstage story involving CM Punk

While Punk continues staying away from WWE programming, his name also recently came up during Brie Bella's appearance on the Battleground Podcast. Brie recalled a backstage moment involving Punk ahead of WrestleMania 42.

According to Brie, CM Punk spoke to Nikki Bella shortly before she gave her WrestleMania spot to Paige. Brie explained that Punk respected Nikki's decision and told her what she was doing was “incredible.” She added that the emotional moment happened right before they walked out, making the memory even more special for her.

The WWE Hall of Famer said the interaction still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it now. With Punk still missing from weekly WWE television, moments like these are keeping his name active among wrestling fans online.