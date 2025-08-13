The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is all set to make a major move against competitors All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to several media reports, John Cena and Brock Lesnar will be headlining a premium event that will be hold on the same day as AEW All Out 2025. The event is expected to take place in Indianapolis on September 20. While Cena will be facing Logan Paul at Clash In Paris, reports claim that the match is aimed to keep Brock out of the spotlight before the much-anticipated match.

“It can change, but the main event for this [unnamed, unannounced Sept. 20 WWE] show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena. So it's a big one. Which is why Brock's not in Paris, is because of this. They wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that's where Logan Paul got the gig,” Dave Meltzer reported.

Seth Rollins grabbed the limelight after thrashing CM Punk to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship title on the first night of the WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Punk did his best to beat the defending champion Gunther, but just as the WWE icon held the Heavyweight Championship belt in his hands, an 'injured' Seth Rollins cashed his Money In The Bank contract to fight Punk in the same ring.

However, Rollins' title is now in danger and he needs to protect it in Paris.

On Monday, WWE officially announced a Fatal 4-Way match, where Rollins will be up against three giants, in order to defend his World Heavyweight Championship title.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Rollins will have to fight against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The fight will be held on August 31, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France.

This is going to be an interesting encounter as Rollins' team members, the Brons - Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been making new enemies. Also, Punk would be eager to avenge his defeat.