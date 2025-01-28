Paul Heyman appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw to reveal that Roman Reigns will be the cover star for the WWE 2K25 game. The other cover of the game - which showcased the 'Bloodline' edition - comprised of various stars in the faction including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. WWE 2K25 will be released on 14 March, 2025 with pre-orders starting 28 January, 2025. Fans get to choose between the “Bloodline Deluxe Edition” and the one with The Undertaker on its cover. The Bloodline was officially formed in July 2021 and over the years, it had a number of members like Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Tongans and Jacob Fatu.

Roman Reigns on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared that he will be on the poster of WWE 2K25, adding that his Bloodline will always be with him.

Check out the post below:

Earlier, Paul Heyman said that being on the poster was a huge responsibility and Roman Reigns could and would always live up to that. He would be in the Royal Rumble, defeat all the players and throw them out of the ring. Heyman went on to say that everyone backstage had one prayer at night: to pray and become more like The Original Tribal Chief.

Recently, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat and became the Undisputed Tribal Chief in the process. It could be that an Elite Alliance could be created by uniting the Bloodline and Sikoa-led Bloodline.

Roman Reigns has been a superstar in the WWE, from being in the most notorious group, The Shield, which always created havoc in the ring to having feuds with major stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena.

Also, he always tried to unite the Bloodline proving he is The Original Tribal Chief.