A blockbuster announcement has hit the sporting world as Netflix confirmed the "dream fight" that has kept fans waiting for over a decade. On 17 February 2026, it was officially announced that MMA legends Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey will come out of long-term retirement to face one another in a historic bout. Carano and Rousey are widely considered the two most influential women in the history of the sport, and fans are finally set to see them battle for the first time. This bout represents a clash of two distinct eras. Carano was the sport's first true "face" on national television, while Rousey acted as the catalyst for the UFC finally opening its doors to female fighters, taking the sport's popularity to the next level. The fight will be held on May 16 in California.

For years, the UFC attempted to put this fight together. Even in 2014, rumours of a Rousey vs. Carano matchup emerged, but negotiations reportedly fell through due to Carano's filming commitments and disagreements with Dana White, the UFC's influential CEO and President.

According to Carano, it was Rousey who personally reached out to initiate the comeback this time. Rousey reportedly told Carano that she was the only person she would ever consider coming out of retirement to fight. For Carano, it is a chance to settle unfinished business after a 17-year hiatus. For Rousey, it is an opportunity to redeem her legacy after her storied UFC run ended with consecutive knockout defeats.

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Rousey stated: "I've been waiting so long to announce this. Gina Carano and I are going to throw down in the biggest superfight in women's combat sports history." Rousey added that the fight is "for all MMA fans, past, present, and future."

Reflecting on the opportunity, Gina Carano said: "Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for, and it's been her dream to make this fight happen between us."

"She thanked me for opening doors for her career and was respectful in asking for this fight. This is an honour," she added.

The industry appears to be following the success of recent live boxing events, such as Jake Paul vs. Tyson Fury, by placing two retired icons in the cage for one last showdown. With this event, streaming giant Netflix aims to capture both nostalgic fans and a new generation of viewers.