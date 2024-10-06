WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) introduced a brand new championship belt at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on Sunday. During the mega event in Atlanta, Triple H provided the first glimpse of the WWE Crown Jewel Championship which will make its debut at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2. Triple H further said that the reigning WWE Champion will face the reigning World Champion for both the men and the women with the winners receiving the new belt.

The event kicked off with Punk facing McIntyre inside the ominous Hell in a Cell structure. This brutal match saw both wrestlers put an end to their heated rivalry. Punk and McIntyre exchanged blows, with the latter driving the former through the steel steps.

Punk used a wrench to cut open a wound on McIntyre's head. In a fitting payback, he then stuffed plastic beads inside the Scottish warriors mouth, before hitting him with a GTS (Go To Sleep) to record a pinfall win.

Result and Rating: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre via pin fall (A)

After a teased cash-in from Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax defeated Bayley with a super Samoan Drop and an Annihilator. The match failed to live up to the expectations, especially after what Punk and McIntyre did inside the Hell in a Cell.

Result and Rating: Nia Jax def. Bayley (B-)

Once brothers now current enemies, Priest and Balor have come a long way. Fans rallied behind a baby-faced Priest, who was fired up after starting the bout on the front foot.

However, Carlito and JD McDonagh distracted Priest, allowing Balor to take advantage. He hit Priest with three Coup de Graces. However, he kicked out. In the end, Priest hit the South of Heaven for the win.

Result and Rating: Priest def. Balor (B)

Liv, the current champion, arrived with his love interest Dominik Mysterio, who was promptly thrown in the cage over the ring. After Rhea Ripley dominated the early proceedings, Liv attacked her leg, which has been bruised in the past.

Liv Morgan debuted a unique new move-the Homewrecker-on Rhea Ripley for a nearfall. While Dominik managed to open gate, he was still stranded inside the cage due to its height. Raquel Rodriguez returned to force a disqualification, attacking Ripley to help Liv retain.

Result and Rating: Ripley Def. Morgan By DQ (B-)

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns made special entrances, and were played out by HBCU Marching Band (University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff) and the Georgia Philharmonic orchestra, respectively.

Jacob Fatu was on the attack early. He took the bout to Rhodes and Reigns. However, Rhodes took him out with a splash through a table, leaving Sikoa alone. Jimmy Uso returned and took out Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, helping Roman Reigns win as he pinned Solo Sikoa.

After the match, The Rock made his much expected return.

Result and Rating: Rhodes and Reigns Def. The Bloodline Grade: A-