17-time WWE Champion John Cena kept the fans guessing about his opponent in the final match of his wrestling career. Cena revealed at the start of 2025 that this will be his last year in professional wrestling and he is all set to have his final fight in December last this year. However, there is still no clarity about who he will be facing. He has already faced stalwarts like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Randy Orton while his next match will be against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he was once again asked about his potential opponent but the legendary WWE star once again left everyone guessing.

"No, no, I've never operated like that," Cena said. "It's weird because I've always just been that guy. ... I've just always kind of been reliable and showing up and doing whatever I'm asked. And I really want this tour to be not only special - it'll always be special to me because you guys are out there - I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it, so whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I'm cool with that."

Cena went on to say that he wished he had 'more time' in his wrestling career before recognising that the moment was right for him to move away and shine the spotlight on young talents.

"Of course, every part of me. Yeah, absolutely. My body is screaming at me to close the chapter. I'm 48 man, I'll be 49 next year. I'm very grateful to say that WWE has given me almost 25 years to go out and do my thing and be invisible, and it's been fantastic. But I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I'd never get a chance. And then when I did, I came up with a young, hungry class. And I think if I hang around any longer than now, I'm just taking time away from those young guys who could be the next chance to make an impact on something. It's time, man. It's time."