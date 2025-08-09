Vince McMahon has made a rare public appearance and his new look has set the social media abuzz. Notably, the former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO has stayed away from limelight ever since he resigned from the company following an allegation of sexual assault from Janel Grant, a former WWE employee. He is set to reappear on screen, paying tribute to Hulk Hogan, who passed away last month. McMahon is a part of TMZ's upcoming special The Real Hulk Hogan which is set to be released on August 12. The progam will be focussed on Hulk Hogan's legendary career. McMahon's look from the show has gone viral as he is almost uncongnizable in it.

Check it here:

Recent photo of Vince McMahon from his upcoming Hulk Hogan interview with TMZ. pic.twitter.com/XfdD10q6Xn — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 8, 2025

Hulk Hogan, a mustachioed, headscarf-wearing icon in professional wrestling who turned the sport into a massive business and cultural touchstone, died on July 24, 2025 at 71. He was pronounced dead at a hospital after authorities in Clearwater responded to a morning call about a cardiac arrest.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

"Hulkamania," as the energy he created was called, started running wild in the mid-1980s and pushed professional wrestling into the mainstream. He was a flag-waving American hero with the horseshoe mustache, red and yellow gear and massive arms he called his "24-inch pythons."

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, "Hogan Knows Best."

In recent years, Hogan added his celebrity to politics. At the 2024 Republican National Convention, he merged classic WWE maneuvers with then-candidate Donald Trump's rhetoric to passionately endorse him for president.

(With AP Inputs)