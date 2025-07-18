Are the WWE days behind Glenn Kane Jacobs, the Big Red Machine? It was in the 2021 Royal Rumble that Kane last fought. Since then, there has been no update on his potential in-ring return. The ardent fans of the WWE know the legacy Kane has managed to create, the impact, the buzz, even a glimpse of his can create in the ring. But, with the company looking more into the future, with long-term performers, there's been no hint over Kane's return. In an interview, when Kane was directly asked the big question, he cleared the situation.

"[Laughs] I don't know about that, man. Oh man. Brother, we were just talking about athleticism and movement and keeping up with the pace of people nowadays. That may have left me behind, guys," said the WWE legend, told SEScoops.

Over the years in the company, Kane managed to win virtually everything that was on offer. He has reigned as the WWE, World Heavyweight, and ECW World Champion. Though a champion like him deserves a proper farewell, but the current situation makes that quite tricky.

During another interview, Kane, who is the Knox County mayor at the moment, recalled his first interaction with Vince McMahon, the co-founder of WWE.

"Yeah, I'll never forget my first meeting with Vince McMahon and he brought up the Isaac Yankem character as only he could. He asked if I had ever been afraid to go to the dentist. I was like 'No I haven't been.' He's like 'Well I have this idea for a character, a wrestling dentist - Isaac Yankem.' He's like 'I yank em, get it?'

"Then he starts doing the Vince laugh. I was mortified actually because here I am sitting across from Vince McMahon who's the most powerful person in the wrestling industry and all I could think was 'Wait you flew me all the way up from Knoxville Tennessee to New York to tell me that you want me to be a wrestling dentist?'"