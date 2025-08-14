The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are all set to take a major step in their rivalry against All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The two companies have been competing for ratings for quite some time now with counter-programming becoming more common in the recent past. According to media reports, John Cena's final match for WWE can clash with AEW Worlds End on December 27. Taking to Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that the match will initially planned for early December. However, there can be some change in plans with WWE pitting the massive match against the AEW event.

“Originally, the final John Cena match was going to be in early December, Saturday Night's Main Event,” Alvarez said. “And this is not confirmed, okay, but it does look like there is now discussion that the date will be moved so it will be head-to-head with AEW Worlds End.”

“We did talk about how there's going to be one more of these before the year was out, and I think they're going to try and put the final John Cena match on Saturday Night's Main Event in Boston head-to-head with Worlds End,” Alvarez added during the discussion.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar will be headlining a premium event that will be hold on the same day as AEW All Out 2025. The event is expected to take place in Indianapolis on September 20.

While Cena will be facing Logan Paul at Clash In Paris, reports claim that the match is aimed to keep Brock out of the spotlight before the much-anticipated match.

“It can change, but the main event for this [unnamed, unannounced Sept. 20 WWE] show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena. So it's a big one. Which is why Brock's not in Paris, is because of this. They wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that's where Logan Paul got the gig,” Dave Meltzer reported.