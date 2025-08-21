John Cena is all set to wrestle his final match for WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025. NBC Sports confirmed the date of the 17-time world champion's farewell match along with a hint at the venue. While nothing official has been confirmed, all signs point towards Boston - which is quite clear his home town of West Newbury. There has been a lot of speculation over his possible opponent as well but the wrestler and WWE has not revealed anything yet.

“Peacock has had a wonderful relationship with the WWE and we're excited to see it continue far into the future,” said Rick Cordella, President of NBC Sports. ”

“Saturday Night's Main Event is some of the most premium content the WWE produces, including John Cena's upcoming retirement match, and it will be all live and exclusive on Peacock.”

Cena announced at the start of 2025 that this will be his final year with WWE and since then, he has already faced stalwarts like Randy Orton, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The next match for the superstar will be against Logan Paul at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena opened up about his much-discussed 'heel turn' and how it did not go according to plan.

Cena believes that his promos did not work initially with the fans and that led to the disconnect. The 17-time champion turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber to leave the fans completely stunned.

It was something that the fans have discussed for a long time but the execution over the next few weeks left them disappointed. Cena told an audience member at Fan Expo Chicago 2025 what he believed went wrong.

"I wasn't upset. No, I failed," he said. "Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Shit happens."