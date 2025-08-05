The WWE SummerSlam held its biggest surprise till the absolute end when Brock Lesnar, one of the icons in the company's history, made an appearance. Though Lesnar hasn't wrestled in WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, his appearance came out as a big surprise as no rumour or media report had hinted about his return. Lesnar has been out of action after his name came up in early 2024 in the Janel Grant lawsuit involving WWE and Vince McMahon. However, a return at the end of the SummerSlam is a big hint about what the future may hold for him.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select even those inside the WWE circle weren't aware of his return on Sunday. "The John Cena vs Cody Rhodes main event was being kept very quiet, even from writers, producers, staff, and production crew," he said. "As of [Sunday] evening, a number of those same people still hadn't heard anything about Brock Lesnar, and wondered if The Rock was making an appearance."

Lesnar was written off storylines by the WWE even though he was never named as a defendant and hasn't faced any criminal charges in the Janel Grant case. Lesnar was to feature in both the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL match with Guntherbut the lawsuit forced those in charge to write him off the storyline.

His surprise re-entry into the storyline doesn't answer many questions but it does hint that a resolution has been achieved. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar has been cleared from the legal aspect; hence, efforts are being made to add him to the storyline.

"Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him (Brock Lesnar). As far as why, I don't know," said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. "Obviously everything relates to the Janel Grant lawsuit, and WWE Legal is either confident that their thing goes to arbitration and Lesnar's not a factor at that point. Or they're close to a settlement, and at that point, Lesnar's not a factor."