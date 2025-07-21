Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier made a stunning revelation about Brock Lesnar's current status in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Cormier believes that Brock may not return to WWE and even went on to say that the multiple-time champion is currently on the company's 'ban list'. Brock has not featured in WWE since August 2023 after his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Brock was reportedly going to make his return at 2024 Royal Rumble but it did not materialise and several fans were of the opinion that the decision was impacted by the Janel Grand lawsuit. Lesnar was named in the sex trafficing lawsuit along with Vince McMahon and he has not featured in WWE ever since.

"Brock [Lesnar] is on the ban list right now. Oh dude, Brock got in so much trouble. I ain't telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is so much in trouble," Daniel Cormier said on the 'Mighty' Podcast.

Meanwhile, CM Punk launched a surprising verbal rant on Dominik Mysterio and called him 'illiterate'. Dominik has taken shots at Punk by calling him 'old' over the years but it was the first time that the veteran wrestler replied as he said that Dominik has no idea what his own tattoos mean.

"A lot of people don't know he does that because a lot of the tattoos he got are misspelled because Dominik can't read," Punk said.

While the spat between Punk and Dominik has mostly been verbal in the recent past, this can be the start of a rivalry.

"I hate CM Punk, why, because he's old, he disappeared for what, 30 years, and came back and he's now what, 60, and he's still wrestling, he tortured me when I was a kid...so I was 12 years old, and he was probably like 45 at the time, maybe 50 - I just don't like CM Punk, he traumatized me as a kid, who does that to a 12 year old, what's wrong with him," Dominik had earlier said.