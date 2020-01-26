Vinesh Phogat Questions Selection System For Sports Awards After Padma Snub

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday said that the government was not honouring current achievements whenever it handed out awards to sportspersons. Vinesh was one of the nominees whose names were sent by the Sports Ministry for the Padma awards but her name was not on the list of awardees released on Saturday. Vinesh said in a statement, a screenshot of which she tweeted with the hashtag #padmashree, "Every year our government awards several sportspersons. These awards serve as great encouragement for sports and for athletes to continue chasing excellence.

"But it's also seen that numerous times these awards don't honour current achievements or instances of sporting success in the recent past. It's almost like the deserving get left out each time. This has been a pattern and the 2020 awards list is no different.

"Who decides who shall be awarded? Are there current or former athletes in the jury? How does it even work? At the end, it all just seems slightly unfair.!!!! (sic.)"

Boxer MC Mary Kom was conferred the Padma Vibhushan while Olympic silver medallist and reigning badminton world champion PV Sindhu won the Padma Bhushan.

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former men's hockey captain and coach MP Ganesh, women's football great Oinam Bembem Devi, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai won the Padma Shri.