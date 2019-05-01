Bajrang Punia Calls For Support From Indian Diaspora For His Fight At The Madison Square Garden

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has asked the Indian diaspora in New York for their support on his Twitter handle as he takes on the two-time US national champion Yianni Diakomahlis at the Madison Square Garden on May 6 for the 'Grapple at the Garden' Beat the Streets event, which has become a key platform for international wrestling since 2010. Punia was recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on April 29.

"I want to request all Indians and wrestling lovers in New York to come to Madison Square Garden on May 6 to encourage me. I am the first Indian to be invited by the American Wrestling Association to fight at Madison Square Garden," Bajrang tweeted.

Punia was a gold medallist in the Asian Wrestling Championships that took place in Xi'an, China, in the 65 kg category after defeating Sayatbek Okassov from Kazakhstan 12-7. The current World Number 1 in the 65 kg category has also won gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, as well as the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

The other notable wrestlers who will be participating in the event are Kyle Snyder, the gold medallist in the 97 kg category at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, and Jordan Burroughs, the gold medallist in 74 kg category at the 2012 Olympics in London.

(With IANS inputs)