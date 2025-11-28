The 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction in New Delhi turned into a roller-coaster as all five franchises — UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Giants scrambled to build solid squads. From a pool of 277 players (194 Indians and 83 overseas), just 73 slots were up for grab,s and bidding was fierce. The biggest news came when Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma went for a whopping Rs 3.20 crore to UP Warriorz, becoming the costliest buy this season. Meanwhile, Australian star Alyssa Healy surprisingly went unsold, a major talking point among fans.

Here's a breakdown of how each team shaped up:

Mumbai Indians: Despite having one of the lowest purses alongside Delhi, MI played smart. They reacquired Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore, a clear sign of their reliance on her all-round abilities. Core players from their 2025 title-winning side such as Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail and Saika Ishaque were retained, while the inclusion of seasoned all-rounder Nicola Carey added depth and balance to both their batting and bowling departments.

Delhi Capitals: DC seemed to aim for a mix of experience and youth. They bid on Laura Wolvaardt, Shree Charani and Chinelle Henry, strengthening both their batting and spin-bowling options. The spin pair of Charani and existing players gives them a potent middle-overs attack, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma offer solidity at the top. With Taniya Bhatia back as keeper and Lizelle Lee boosting batting firepower, DC now looks balanced and future-ready.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB assembled a squad with sensible picks. They added powerful batters like Grace Harris, Georgia Voll and Nadine de Klerk. Their bowling is a mix of pace with Pooja Vastrakar and Lauren Bell and spin with Radha Yadav and Linsey Smith which looks well-rounded. RCB clearly opted for squad balance and depth over flash buys.

UP Warriorz: They were among the busiest on auction day. With Deepti Sharma coming in at Rs 3.20 crore, and the inclusion of ex-Australia skipper Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield and Deandra Dottin, their batting looks scary. The spin attack got a boost with Sophie Ecclestone, while seamers like Shikha Pandey and emerging names such as Kranti Goud and Kiran Navgire add depth and variety. UPW have clearly gone for a heavy-hit, experience-plus-youth approach.

Gujarat Giants: GG struggled to make a big impact. While they retained some core players Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, their auction window felt underwhelming. Their batting and bowling units lack the firepower compared to rivals, and much will ride on a few individuals delivering consistently. GG looks the weakest on paper among the five.

With squads finalised, all eyes now turn to January, when WPL 2026 kicks off. If the auction is anything to go by, expect firepower, fierce competition, and some top-class women's T20 action.