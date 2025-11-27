Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have opted for consistency and continuity in building their squad for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Led by India's Women's World Cup 2025-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians' squad after the WPL 2026 mega auction carries a number of familiar faces. The two-time WPL winners chose to retain five players ahead of the auction, including two of the best overseas players in the WPL, in the form of English batter Nat Sciver-Brunt and West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews.

One player notably omitted by Mumbai Indians in their retentions was New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, but the franchise has ensured her presence in their squad for WPL 2026 by splashing more than half their purse for her. MI have spent Rs 3 crore to acquire Kerr, making her the most expensive overseas player of the WPL 2026 mega auction.

MI have also repurchased South African speedster Shabnim Ismail and Indian all-rounder Sajeevan Sajana, thereby ensuring that the vast majority of their title-winning core remains intact. They spent Rs 60 lakh and Rs 75 lakh respectively to secure the services of Ismail and Sajana.

Indian spinners Saika Ishaque and Sanskriti Gupta are two others whom MI have bought back.

Players Retained: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Players Bought: Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Nicola Carey, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth.

Possible Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, G Kamalini (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.