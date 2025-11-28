The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction took place on Thursday in New Delhi, where all five franchises battled to strengthen their respective squads. India's Women's World Cup-winning star Deepti Sharma was acquired by UP Warriorz through the Right to Match (RTM) card for Rs 3.2 crore, making her the costliest buy of the auction. However, the biggest surprise of the event was Australia captain Alyssa Healy going unsold. Notably, Healy had played 17 matches in the WPL for the UP Warriorz across two seasons.

After the auction, UP Warriorz (UPW) head coach Abhishek Nayar spoke about Healy's omission, stating that the team was looking for all-rounders in their set-up.

"Alyssa Healy going unsold was surprising for different reasons. When you're allowed only four overseas players [in the XI], your options are limited, and many teams prefer all-rounders in their set-up. It's a tough situation for someone of her stature," Abhishek Nayar said.

Anya Shrubsole, assistant coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), believed Healy did not fit RCB's combination.

"We have a very strong top order, and Georgia Voll gives us some offspin as well," she said. "With Richa Ghosh [as a wicketkeeper-batter] in the top five, going for Healy didn't make sense for us," Shrubsole said.

Healy was the first name to go under the hammer during the WPL 2026 auction. Healy has struggled with fitness issues since last year's T20 World Cup. She also struggled for rhythm in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. Earlier, she was bought for Rs 70 lakh by UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023 auction.

She is currently playing for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and recently scored consecutive ODI World Cup hundreds against India and Bangladesh.

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who won the Player of the Tournament in the Women's World Cup 2025, got the highest bid in the WPL 2026 auction. She was picked up by UP Warriorz - using the Right to Match (RTM) card.

