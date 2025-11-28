UP Warriorz (UPW) head coach Abhishek Nayar underlined the importance of stability after the 2026 WPL auction, stating that retaining Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire and Kranti Gaud via the Right to Match (RTM) card ensured that there's continuity in their set-up's core. Apart from buying back the four aforementioned players, UPW pulled off one of the headline moves of the first-ever WPL mega auction by signing former Australia captain Meg Lanning for INR 1.90 crore, and snapped rising Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield and West Indies power-hitter Deandra Dottin.

"This auction has given us exactly the kind of squad we wanted to build. Retaining Deepti, Sophie, Kiran and Kranti ensures continuity in our core, and adding leaders like Meg, dynamic young talents such as Phoebe and Pratika, and experienced match-winners like Harleen, Shikha and Deandra gives us balance across departments."

"These are players who understand pressure, deliver in big moments and reflect the competitive, fearless brand of cricket we want UP Warriorz to stand for," said Nayar in a franchise statement on Friday.

UPW further strengthened the line-up by roping in India batters Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal, who were team-mates with Kranti in the recent ODI World Cup win. They also added experienced pacer Shikha Pandey, who became the third most expensive buy in the auction, as well as leg-spinner Asha Sobhana and USA pacer Tara Norris.

"We are really excited to have some of our players back - Deepti, Kranti, Kiran and Sophie. It is obviously difficult to see some of the others go to different franchises. We have built some great memories with that group over the years, and they have contributed so much."

"It is unfortunate, but having said that, we are thrilled to bring someone like Meg Lanning on board. She has multiple T20 and ODI World Cups to her name and is a fantastic leader. We are also excited about the young and talented Phoebe Litchfield, and to have Deandra Dottin in the mix."

"Most importantly, we are happy with the Indian players we have added, like Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana and other young guns. The set-up looks really good, and we are looking forward to how the season starts," added Kshemal Waingankar, the COO of UPW.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)