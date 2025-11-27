Delhi Capitals (DC) are aiming to go the distance in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, having reached all three finals till date but failed to win a single one. DC mixed youth, experience and quality in their retentions ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction, keeping hold of rising India batters Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad and star overseas all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp. In the auction, the Capitals have added some X-factor players, making their squad one of the most exciting ahead of WPL 2026.

DC have purchased a number of proven Indian and overseas stars in the WPL 2026 auction. Instead of splashing big on one or two players, DC spent considerable amounts on a number of players. Indian left-arm spin sensation Shree Charani and West Indian all-rounder Chinelle Henry are the franchise's two-most expensive buys in the auction, being acquired for Rs 1.3 crore each.

DC have also bought opening batter Laura Wolvaardt for Rs 1.1 crore. The South African recently amassed 571 runs in the Women's World Cup 2025, scoring a century in the final against India and finishing as the highest run-scorer of the tournament by far.

Delhi Capitals have also bought Sneh Rana (Rs 50 lakh) and Minnu Mani (Rs 40 lakh), making their spin attack a real threat for opposition teams.

Retained Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad

Players Bought: Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Lizelle Lee, Taniya Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Lucy Hamilton.

Possible Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shree Charani.