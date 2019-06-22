 
Watch: Man Apologises To Sarfaraz Ahmed After Fat-Shaming Him In UK Mall

Updated: 22 June 2019 10:56 IST

An unidentified man, whose video of fat-shaming Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed had went viral on social media, has issued an apology to the 32-year-old

An unidentified man, whose video of fat-shaming Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed had went viral on social media, has issued an apology to the 32-year-old. The man, whose identity his not known, had earlier tried to take a picture with Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Pakistan skipper obliged. But it later turned out that the man was trying to make a video only to fat-shame Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was present at a mall in the United Kingdom with his family. "Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud," the offender told Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Check the video here:

However, after drawing a lot criticism from fan and media all around the world, the man apologised through a video message.

In the video the offender says, "I was telling something to the Pakistani captain, which is not correct. I apologise to everyone, who was offended with the incident, I had never uploaded that video."

Watch his apology here:

He also said that Sarfaraz Ahmed walked up to him angrily after the video was shot and had also promptly deleted the video.

The man concluded the video by saying even he is a Pakistani and didn't realised the outcome of the incident will turn out to be like this.

The incident, however, comes after a fan had hit out at the Pakistan cricketers after their loss to India at the World Cup 2019.

