An unidentified man, whose video of fat-shaming Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed had went viral on social media, has issued an apology to the 32-year-old. The man, whose identity his not known, had earlier tried to take a picture with Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Pakistan skipper obliged. But it later turned out that the man was trying to make a video only to fat-shame Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was present at a mall in the United Kingdom with his family. "Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud," the offender told Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Check the video here:

No manners. No respect. Absolutely disgraceful behaviour. Yes the performances have not been good but the players don't deserve such abuse #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/o8rMNTVGXI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 21, 2019

Dear @metpoliceuk this man is harrassing and bullying the Pakistani cricket captain @SarfarazA_54. It looks like this incident took place in Westfield Shopping Centre. Police must trace this man and arrest him for harrassment and bullying! Please take action! pic.twitter.com/mbPX1zBNwx — S M Tabish Tariq (@SMTabishTariq) June 21, 2019

Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn't deserve this. This is harassment... for heaven's sake he is with his child. https://t.co/JU8YFKMPyg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 22, 2019

However, after drawing a lot criticism from fan and media all around the world, the man apologised through a video message.

In the video the offender says, "I was telling something to the Pakistani captain, which is not correct. I apologise to everyone, who was offended with the incident, I had never uploaded that video."

Watch his apology here:

The man who abused sarfraz today makes an apology in his new video. Saying sorry to @SarfarazA_54 nd whole nation.

says that he neither new that the kid was his son nor sarfraz is hafiz e Quran



What you people say on this #PakistanLovesSarfaraz #sorrysarfaraz pic.twitter.com/wdxQRJjhV9 — M Mansoor: IStandWithSarfraz (@mansoorThoughts) June 21, 2019

He also said that Sarfaraz Ahmed walked up to him angrily after the video was shot and had also promptly deleted the video.

The man concluded the video by saying even he is a Pakistani and didn't realised the outcome of the incident will turn out to be like this.

The incident, however, comes after a fan had hit out at the Pakistan cricketers after their loss to India at the World Cup 2019.