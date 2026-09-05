India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets as young spinners Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each in a one-sided Women's T20 Asia Cup Group A match on Saturday. Left-arm spinner Charani (3/7) and Rawat (3/9) bowled devastating spells to dismiss Pakistan for 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest-ever T20I total. India chased down the target in just 8.4 overs for the loss of three wickets, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur unbeaten on 18. The win extended India's perfect run to three matches and took them to six points, having already secured a semifinal berth. Pakistan remain on two points and now need to beat Hong Kong in their final group game to qualify.

Shafali Varma provided the first breakthrough by castling Muneeba Ali (13), before Charani struck twice in the sixth over, dismissing Gull Feroza (0) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) to leave Pakistan reeling at 29 for 3.

Pakistan slipped further to 32 for 4 in the eighth over and never recovered. Rawat and Deepti Sharma (2/5) then added to the damage as Pakistan slumped to 45 for 7 in the 13th over.

Pakistan's previous lowest T20I total was 63, scored in 19.1 overs against India in Guangzhou during the group stage of the 2012 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 55 all out in 18.1 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 14, Muneeba Ali 13; Shree Charani 3/7, Prema Rawat 3/9, Deepti Sharma 2/5).

India 57 for 3 in 8.4 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 18 not out; Fatima Sana 3/17).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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