 India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana On Verge Of All-Time Record As India Face Pakistan | Cricket News
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Asia Cup 2026 28 Aug 26 to 13 Sep 26
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India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly-anticipated Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash in Dubai on Saturday. India have already secured their place in the semi-finals with thumping victories over Thailand and Hong Kong in their opening two group games. On the other hand, Pakistan are aiming to book their spot in the semis after winning their first group match against Thailand. India superstar batter Smriti Mandhana is aiming to enter the record books once again, as she is 78 runs away from becoming the highest-ever run-scorer in women's T20I cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2026, straight from Dubai:

Sep 05, 2026 19:00 (IST)
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India vs Pakistan LIVE: Group A standings

Here's how Group A of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 shapes up, ahead of the India-Pakistan clash:

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Sep 05, 2026 18:54 (IST)
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India vs Pakistan LIVE: Mandhana on verge of big record

Today, Smriti Mandhana can achieve the record of becoming the highest-ever run-scorer in women's T20I cricket. She is just 78 runs away from overtaking New Zealand great Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs. 

Sep 05, 2026 18:46 (IST)
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India vs Pakistan LIVE: Smriti Mandhana in record-breaking form

India's superstar batter Smriti Mandhana will be at the centre of attention today. Mandhana smashed a scintillating 124 in their previous game against Hong Kong, breaking multiple records in the process. The biggest among those was that she became the highest-ever run-scorer in women's international cricket across all formats.

Sep 05, 2026 18:44 (IST)
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India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan eye semis spot

While India are already through, Pakistan are looking to book their own berth in the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals. After a win over Thailand in their first match, Pakistan need just one more point to qualify. Hence, a win or even a no-result would see them go through.

Sep 05, 2026 18:42 (IST)
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India vs Pakistan LIVE: India already through to semis

India have made a fantastic start to their Women's Asia Cup campaign, brushing aside Thailand and Hong Kong in their opening two games and booking their place in the semi-finals. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. are the runaway favourites to win the trophy.

Sep 05, 2026 18:41 (IST)
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India vs Pakistan LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to one and all for the live coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. It is the final match in Group A, but as always, stakes will be way beyond just two points when these two nations face off.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
India Women India Women Pakistan Women Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2026 India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 9 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma Richa Ghosh Deepti Sharma Fatima Sana Muneeba Ali
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