India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast And Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2026: In a blockbuster clash, India take on Pakistan in a Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., who have already advanced to the semi-finals by winning two consecutive matches, will aim to complete a hat-trick of victories when they face their arch-rivals. On the other hand, Fatima Sana-led Pakistan will be eager to register a win and seal a final-four berth. They started their campaign with a 35-run victory over Thailand and now face India in a highly anticipated clash. After this, Pakistan will play Hong Kong in their final group-stage match.

For India, it has been a superb tournament so far. They beat Thailand by a big margin of 94 runs before outplaying Hong Kong by 137 runs to seal a semi-final berth.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will take place on Saturday, September 5.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will start at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network. Users who do not have a subscription can watch the match for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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