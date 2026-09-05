Star India opener Shafali Verma entered the record books on Saturday, becoming the fastest and youngest player to reach 3,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. The right-handed batter from Haryana needed seven runs in India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash against Pakistan in Dubai to achieve the milestone, and she wasted little time in getting there. Shafali reached the landmark by scoring seven runs off the first two deliveries of India's chase. She became the fastest player to 3,000 WT20I runs in terms of balls faced, getting there in just 2,182 deliveries.

Before Shafali, the record for the fastest 3,000 runs in Women's T20Is was held by former Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who retired from international cricket earlier this year.

Shafali also became the youngest player to reach the milestone, achieving the feat at the age of 22 years and 220 days.

Having made her WT20I debut for India in 2019, Shafali is now only the third Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to score 3,000 runs in the format.

Coming to the match, India continued their dominance over Pakistan, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in their Women's Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

After bundling Pakistan out for just 55, India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and Deepti Sharma (12*) remaining unbeaten.

With the victory, India completed a perfect group-stage campaign, registering three wins from three matches. They defeated Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan to finish with six points.

Pakistan, meanwhile, face a must-win clash against Hong Kong in their final group-stage match, with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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