Pakistan batter Gull Feroza has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during her side's Women's Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong in Dubai on Monday. Feroza was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which covers showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match. The incident occurred in the fifth over of Pakistan's innings after Feroza was adjudged leg-before-wicket. The batter expressed her disagreement with the decision by gesturing towards her bat to indicate that she had edged the delivery.

The sanction is Feroza's second disciplinary offence within a 24-month period. The latest punishment takes her tally to two demerit points during that period. She had received her first demerit point for an incident during Pakistan's Women's T20 World Cup league match against Australia on June 23.

Feroza admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Rabab Ahsan and Rokeya Sultana, third umpire Shivani Mishra and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum sanction of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Under the ICC disciplinary system, four or more demerit points accumulated within a 24-month period are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points result in a ban from one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player. Demerit points remain on a player's disciplinary record for 24 months from the date they are imposed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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