New Zealand kept their Women's T20 World Cup campaign alive with a composed six-wicket victory over Scotland, surviving an early wobble before a 101-run partnership between Izzy Sharp and Brooke Halliday sealed a crucial win that eliminated Scotland from the tournament. Coming into the contest with both teams facing a virtual knockout, New Zealand made the right call at the toss by opting to field. However, the defending champions were made to work hard by a spirited Scotland outfit that refused to go quietly. Darcey Carter anchored Scotland's innings with an outstanding unbeaten 72 off 52 deliveries, carrying her bat through as wickets tumbled around her. Scotland looked set for a significantly bigger total after reaching 96 for 2 in the 15th over, with Carter finding valuable support from Katherine Fraser and Sarah Bryce.

But New Zealand's bowlers staged an impressive turnaround in the closing stages. Sophie Devine broke the momentum with two quick wickets before Amelia Kerr's brilliant spell at the death, which yielded figures of 3 for 17, restricted Scotland to 131 for 7. The collapse of five wickets for just 35 runs meant Carter's lone effort was left without the finishing flourish it deserved.

Scotland sensed an opportunity almost immediately in the chase. Kathryn Bryce struck with the very first ball of her spell, removing Amelia Kerr, before dismissing Isabella Gaze in the fifth over. Rachel Slater then produced the biggest breakthrough by bowling Sophie Devine, reducing New Zealand to 31 for 3 inside the PowerPlay and placing the defending champions under immense pressure.

With their title defence hanging in the balance, Sharp and Halliday responded with remarkable composure. Rather than forcing the pace, the pair focused on rebuilding, rotating the strike consistently while punishing loose deliveries. Their partnership gradually shifted the momentum as Scotland struggled to create another opening despite disciplined bowling.

Sharp, promoted to the top of the order, played the aggressor's role to perfection. Confident against both spin and pace, she found boundaries through the leg side, swept effectively, and used her feet well against the slower bowlers. Her maiden T20I half-century came at precisely the right moment, underlining one of the finest innings of her young international career.

Halliday complemented her partner superbly. Initially content to play second fiddle, she accelerated when the asking rate demanded it, particularly after the drinks break, finding boundaries with controlled pulls and sweeps to ensure New Zealand remained comfortably ahead of the required rate.

The pair added a match-defining 100-run stand that effectively extinguished Scotland's hopes. Slater eventually ended Sharp's superb knock for 62 with New Zealand requiring only a handful of runs, but by then the result was a mere formality. Halliday remained unbeaten on 41 as New Zealand completed the chase with 10 balls to spare.

Scotland can take pride in another competitive performance despite bowing out of the competition. Carter's unbeaten half-century and Bryce's incisive new-ball spell once again showcased the progress they have made on the global stage. However, much like earlier in the tournament, they were unable to sustain pressure through the middle overs or capitalise after reducing a stronger opponent to a vulnerable position.

For the White Ferns, the victory keeps their title defence alive after an inconsistent start to the campaign. The bowlers recovered brilliantly after a sloppy opening phase in the field, while Sharp and Halliday produced the calm, mature partnership their campaign had been crying out for.

With qualification still within reach, the defending champions have earned themselves another opportunity to fight for a place in the knockout stages.

Brief scores:

Scotland 131/7 in 20 overs (Darcey Carter 72*, Sarah Bryce 25; Amelia Kerr 3-17, Sophie Devine 2-19) lost to New Zealand 132/4 in 18.2 overs (Izzy Sharp 62, Brooke Halliday 41*; Kathryn Bryce 2-13, Rachel Slater 2-22) by 6 wickets.

--IANS

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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